Two COVID-19 deaths reported in Gallatin County

BOZEMAN - The Gallatin City-County Health Department confirmed Friday, Mar. 18, 2022, that two more Gallatin County residents have passed away from complications due to COVID-19.

The first person is a female in her 70s who passed away at a hospital the week of February 13. The second was a female in her 90s who passed away at her residence the week of February 20. Additionally, the state and counties regularly perform records reconciliation, and the Gallatin City-County Health Department received information that one person who was previously counted as a Montana resident has been found to be a resident of a different state. Therefore the Gallatin County total COVID-19 deaths will decrease by one.

These latest notifications make for a total of 117 COVID-related deaths in Gallatin County. Statewide data reported by the Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services can be found here.

In Gallatin County, 63 percent of eligible residents are fully vaccinated. For additional details on vaccine metadata, click here.

From April 1, 2021, to March 15, 2022, Gallatin County saw 585 hospitalizations that were positive for COVID-19. Of those, 450 individuals were unvaccinated or approximately 77 percent. From April 1, 2021, to March 4, 2022, statewide, MT DPHHS reported 1,616 deaths attributed to COVID-19. Of those deaths, 1,247 or 77 percent were unvaccinated.

According to county officials, you can find your COVID-19 vaccine at local pharmacies and through your primary care physician. It is highly recommended you make a plan to stay up to date with your COVID-19 vaccine which includes any booster doses when you are eligible, to help protect yourself and others. “Fully vaccinated” means a person has received the primary series of COVID-19 vaccines, and “up to date” means a person has received all recommended COVID-19 vaccines, including booster dose(s) when eligible.

Find times, dates, and locations to get your vaccine anywhere in Gallatin County here.

IF YOU ARE FEELING SICK - GET TESTED! Click here to find a location nearest you to get tested.

Free, at-home COVID-19 test kits are available 8 am-5 pm in the lobby at the Gallatin City-County Health Department at 215 W. Mendenhall. Tests can also be picked up at a number of community sites throughout the County.

The Gallatin City-County Health Department Call Center is open five days a week, Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. to answer questions about COVID-19. Any calls received after business hours will be returned the following business day. You can reach the Call Center by phone at 406-548-0123.

