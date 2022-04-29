Watch
Weekly COVID-19 update for Montana (April 29)

Posted at 11:13 AM, Apr 29, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-29 13:13:35-04

HELENA - There were 534 active COVID-19 cases being reported in Montana on Friday, according to the Montana Department of Public Health & Human Services (DPHHS).

There were 461 active cases reported on Friday, April 22.

A total of 493 new COVID-19 cases reported in Montana since last Friday.

The total number of deaths in Montana due to COVID-19 is now 3,360, which is up from the 3,262 COVID-19 related deaths reported on April 22.

As of Friday, there are 21 people hospitalized due to COVID-19, up from 14 last Friday. A total of 11,902 people have been hospitalized due to COVID-19 over the last two years.

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Montana is now 273,982, and there have been 270,088 recoveries.

The number of Montana residents fully vaccinated is 563,288, according to the state health agency, or about 55% of the eligible population.

The information above is from the DPHHS website and is current as of Friday, April 29. The state site is updated on weekdays (excluding holidays).

Note: As of February 28, 2022, MTN News is no longer posting daily COVID-19 updates due to the continuing decline in cases and increase in vaccinations. We are now posting weekly updates on Fridays.

