Weekly COVID-19 update for Montana (Friday, March 4)

There were 2,826 additional COVID-19 cases reported within the last week in Montana, and there are currently 1,443 active cases in the state.

Of the total additional cases, 402 were added by state officials as a result of a review of health records, according to the Montana Department of Public Health & Human Services (DPHHS). Over the course of the last seven days, the average daily number of new COVID-19 cases was about 346.

The state health agency provided this information Friday regarding the cumulative case total:

Montana is reporting 330 new cases. However, the new cumulative case count increased today by 2,080 cases, bringing the new total to 271,030. The reason for this adjustment is due to a reporting error that had accidentally removed 1,750 COVID reinfections from the map data. This error has been resolved, and will not affect case counts moving forward.

There were 17 additional deaths reported within the last week. The total number of Montana residents who have died due to COVID-19 is now 3,204, according to DPHHS.

The number of state residents who have been fully immunized against the virus is now 556,636, or about 54% of the state population. The total number of doses administered is 1,409,099. If you want to get vaccinated, contact your county health department, or click here.

The number of people currently hospitalized due to COVID-19 is 90, down 18 from last Friday. The cumulative number of hospitalizations in Montana due to the virus is 11,692.

There have been 271,030 cumulative cases of COVID-19 in Montana. The cumulative number of recoveries is now 266,383. The total number of COVID-19 tests administered in Montana is 2,661,150.

As of Feb. 28, MTN News is no longer posting daily COVID-19 updates due to the continuing decline in cases and increase in vaccinations. We will now post weekly updates on Fridays. People can visit the DPHHS website at any time for current state data and county-specific information.