Weekly COVID update for Montana (Friday, July 23)

GREAT FALLS — There were 592 new COVID-19 cases reported within the last week in Montana, and there are currently 761 active cases in the state. There were four new deaths reported within the last week; the total number of Montanans who have died due to COVID is now 1,695, according to the Montana Department of Public Health & Human Services.

The number of state residents who have been fully immunized against the virus is now 439,781 (about 48% of the state population). The total number of doses administered is 885,996. If you want to get vaccinated, contact your county health department, or click here .

The number of people currently hospitalized due to COVID is 75, up12 from last Friday. The cumulative number of hospitalizations in Montana due to the virus is 5,639.

There have been 115,255 cumulative cases in Montana. The number of recoveries is now 112,799. The total number of COVID tests administered in Montana is 1,484,563.

As of July 5th, MTN News is no longer posting daily Covid updates, due to the continuing decline in cases and increase in vaccinations. We will now be posting weekly updates on Fridays. People can visit the DPHHS website at any time for current state data and county-specific information.

The information is from the DPHHS website and is current as of Friday, July 23, 2021.