Weekly COVID update for Montana (Friday, March 11)

HELENA — There are 851 active COVID cases in Montana as of Friday, March 11, 2022, down from 1,443 reported last Friday (March 4).

There were 611 new cases reported over the last week, according to the Montana Department of Public Health & Human Services.

There have been 19 deaths reported since last Friday; the total number of deaths in Montana due to COVID is now 3,223.

As of Friday, there are 74 people hospitalized due to COVID, down from 90 last Friday. A total of 11,759 people have been hospitalized due to COVID over the last two years.

There have been 267,567 recoveries as of Friday, an increase of 1,184 from last Friday.

The total number of confirmed COVID cases in Montana is now 271,641, an increase of 611 from last Friday.

The information above is from the DPHHS website and is current as of Friday, March 11, 2022; the state site is updated weekdays (excluding holidays).

Note: As of February 28, 2022, MTN News is no longer posting daily COVID updates due to the continuing decline in cases and increase in vaccinations. We are now posting weekly updates on Fridays.