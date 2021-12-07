Yellowstone County COVID-19 deaths reach 461

BILLINGS - Three Yellowstone County residents died this past weekend from COVID-19 related illness, according to RiverStone Health. None of the three victims had been vaccinated and all had underlying medical conditions that put them at high risk for severe illness from the pandemic virus.

The deaths bring the total number of COVID-19 deaths in Yellowstone County to 461 since April 2020.

The most recent Yellowstone County died at Billings hospitals and include:

· A woman in her 70s who passed away on December 4.

· A woman in her 80s who passed away on December 5.

· A man in his 60s who passed away on December 5.

On Monday, Billings hospitals had 55 COVID-19 inpatients, including 47 who weren’t vaccinated and eight who were vaccinated. Among the hospitalized COVID-19 patients, 26 were in ICU and 19 were on ventilators.

Most Yellowstone County people who have been hospitalized or have died from COVID-19 illness have been unvaccinated. The safest, most effective way to reduce the risk of illness, hospitalization and death is to get vaccinated. Vaccinations for people age 5 and older are available at local pharmacies, clinics and hospitals.

RiverStone Health also will offer these free, walk-in community vaccination clinics:

· 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Thursday at RiverStone Health, 123 S. 27th St., in the four-story building.

· 9 a.m. to noon on Saturday at MetraPark’s Cedar Hall, an older, stucco building near the west end of the area where the carnival sets up during MontanaFair. This pediatric clinic offers children’s activities, including the opportunity to meet therapy dogs. Children as young as 5 years as well as adults can receive vaccines at this clinic.

· 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on December 30 at RiverStone Health, 123 S. 27th St., in the four-story building.

Masks are required at the vaccination clinics. Children under 18 must have signed parental consent for vaccination. All walk-in clinics will offer all three of the U.S. approved vaccines. People who have previously had one or two doses of COVID-19 vaccine should bring their vaccination card.

