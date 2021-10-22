Yellowstone County COVID death toll rises to 394

RiverStone Health reported Friday four new COVID-19-related deaths in Yellowstone County, bringing total deaths to 394.

One death was recent and occured this week: A woman in her 80s, who was unvaccinated with underlying conditions, died Wednesday in a Billings hospital.

The other three deaths were identified through a review of death certificates. They included:

· A woman in her 60s who died Sept. 24 at a local long-term care facility. She was vaccinated and had underlying health conditions.

· A man in his 60s who died Oct. 10 at home. No COVID-19 vaccination information has been located and he had underlying health conditions.

· A woman in her 70s who died on Oct. 13 at a hospital emergency department. She was vaccinated and had underlying health conditions.

On Wednesday, Billings Clinic and St. Vincent Healthcare were caring for 130 hospitalized COVID-19 patients, including 109 who weren’t vaccinated.

“Yellowstone County has now recorded the COVID-19 related deaths of 394 county residents. As of Friday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports that Montana currently has a higher COVID-19 case rate per 100,000 population than any state but Alaska,” said John Felton, Yellowstone County health officer and RiverStone Health president and CEO. “The safe and effective vaccines available to everyone age 12 and older are more important than ever in our community. If you aren’t yet fully vaccinated, please get vaccinated at your local medical clinic, pharmacy or at one of the free, walk-in COVID-19 clinics RiverStone Health is providing.”

RiverStone Health is offering booster shots of the Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines as recommended Friday by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Clinics for boosters, first and second doses will be held:

· Wednesday, noon to 2 p.m., Billings Public Library Community Room.

· Nov. 4, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., RiverStone Health, 123 S. 27th St., in the four-story building.

First and second doses of Pfizer vaccine are available to people age 12 and older. First and second doses of Moderna and the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine to people 18 and older. Third doses of Moderna and Pfizer vaccines are available to immune-compromised people.

A limited number of vaccination appointments are available from the RiverStone Health Immunization Clinic, phone 406.247.3382. More vaccination information is posted at covid.riverstonehealth.org.