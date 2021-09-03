Yellowstone County reported 12 COVID-19 deaths in August

(RiverStone Health Press Release)

BILLINGS - Twelve Yellowstone County residents died of COVID-19 in August, making it the deadliest since February, RiverStone Health reported on Thursday. Our county has lost 297 residents to the pandemic since April 2020.

RiverStone Health was notified of the latest death report after a review of death certificates by the Yellowstone County Clerk’s Office. A woman in her 80s passed away on Aug. 25 at an elder care facility in Yellowstone County. She had been vaccinated and had underlying health conditions.

“We grieve the loss of another Yellowstone County neighbor to this pandemic and offer deepest condolences to her family,” said John Felton, Yellowstone County health officer and RiverStone Health president and CEO.

“Vaccination is the most effective protection we have against COVID-19 illness and death, but no vaccine is 100% effective, especially for people with significant underlying health conditions,” Felton said. “That’s why it is so important for everyone who is age 12 and older to get vaccinated. The vaccines prevent serious illness and death from COVID-19 in most people and also greatly reduce the risk of vaccinated people spreading the virus to others.”

If you haven’t yet been vaccinated, please talk to your healthcare provider for advice on vaccination.

The Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine received full, regular Food and Drug Administration approval last week. The Pfizer vaccine, along with the Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines have been given to millions of Americans and have been proven safe and highly effective in preventing serious COVID-19 illness.

COVID-19 vaccines are available at Billings pharmacies, clinics and hospitals.

RiverStone Health is offering first and second doses of Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine to everyone age 12 and older. The two-dose Moderna vaccine is available to people age 18 and older as is the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine. RiverStone Health has scheduled these free, walk-in clinics:

· Thursday, Sept. 2, 11 a.m. – 1 p.m., RiverStone Health, 123 S. 27th, in the Lil Anderson Center (four-story building).

· Thursday, Sept. 23, 11 a.m. – 1 p.m., RiverStone Health, in the four-story building.

Individuals may also make appointments for COVID-19 vaccination with the RiverStone Health Immunization Clinic. Call 247-3382.

Third doses for immune-compromised people are given only at the walk-in clinics, not by appointment. Immune-compromised people may also contact their primary care provider about getting a third COVID-19 vaccination.

More vaccination information is posted at covid.riverstonehealth.org.

