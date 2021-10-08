Yellowstone County reports 340th COVID-related death

RiverStone Health reported one new COVID-19-related death in Yellowstone County Friday, the 340th since the pandemic began.

The most recent death was a woman in her 80s who died Thursday in a Billings hospital. She was fully vaccinated and had underlying medical conditions.

RiverStone Health officials noted that Yellowstone County residents account for roughly one-quarter of all active COVID-19 cases statewide. The county has 3,066 active cases, and Montana has 12,539 active cases.

In addition, Yellowstone County represents about 16 percent of the state's 2,079 COVID-related deaths.

Also on Friday, Billings hospitals were caring for 126 of the 463 COVID-19 patients hospitalized statewide, a little over one quarter. Among the 126 Billings inpatients, 104 had not been vaccinated.

Vaccination remains the fastest, surest way to reduce the risk of being infected with COVID-19 or spreading the virus to others, according to RiverStone. RiverStone Health will hold these free, walk-in COVID-19 vaccine clinics:

· Saturday, 9 a.m. to noon, Harvest Fest, downtown Billings.

· Monday, 4 to 6 p.m., Billings YMCA.

· Tuesday, noon to 2 p.m., Billings Public Library Community Room.

· Thursday, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., RiverStone Health, 123 S. 27th St., in the four-story building.

· Oct. 19, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., City College, Tech Building, Room A017.

· Oct. 20, noon to 2 p.m. Billings Public Library Community Room.

· Oct. 21, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., North Park.

· Oct. 22, 11 am. to 1 p.m., Terry Park.

· Oct. 27, 2 p.m. to 4 p.m., Billings Public Library Community Room.

Clinics listed above will offer first and second doses and booster shots of Pfizer vaccine, along with first and second doses of Moderna and the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine to people 18 and older. Third doses of Moderna and Pfizer vaccines are available to immune-compromised people.

Only the two-dose Pfizer vaccine is recommended for children ages 12-17. Children will need a parent or guardian to sign their vaccination consent form.

A limited number of vaccination appointments are available from the RiverStone Health Immunization Clinic, phone 406.247.3382. More vaccination information is posted at covid.riverstonehealth.org.