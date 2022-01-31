Watch
Yellowstone County reports 4 additional COVID-19 deaths, total deaths reach 496

(MTN News graphic)
Posted at 3:29 PM, Jan 31, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-31 17:29:26-05

BILLINGS - RiverStone Health reported Monday four additional deaths in Yellowstone County from COVID-19 illness. The total number of county residents to die from the virus is now 496.

The latest deaths include a man in his 50s who passed away at a Billings hospital on Jan. 28. He was not vaccinated. A man in his 60s passed away at a Billings hospital on Jan. 28. He was not vaccinated. A woman in her 80s passed away at a Billings hospital on Jan. 29. She was not vaccinated. And a woman in her 90s passed away at a local long-term care facility on Jan. 23. She was vaccinated but had not received a booster dose. Her death was identified through a review of death certificates at the Yellowstone County Clerk and Recorder’s Office.

All four of these individuals had underlying medical conditions that put them at higher risk for severe COVID-19 illness, the health agency said in a press release.

On Monday, Billings hospitals had 87 COVID-19 inpatients, including 53 who weren’t vaccinated and 34 who were vaccinated. Among the hospitalized COVID-19 patients, 18 were in ICU and eight were on ventilators.

So far, 3,000 Montanans have died of COVID-19 illness, the Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services reports. On Monday, DPHHS reported 3,426 new cases of COVID-19 statewide, including 496 new cases in Yellowstone County.

Vaccination remains the safest, most effective way to reduce risk of COVID-19 illness, hospitalization and death. COVID-19 vaccines are available at local medical clinics and pharmacies. RiverStone Health will offer will offer a free, walk-in community COVID-19 vaccination clinic for people age five and older:

· Thursday, Feb. 10, 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. at the Shrine Auditorium, 1125 Broadwater Ave.

Free COVID-19 vaccinations can be scheduled by appointment with the RiverStone Health Immunization Clinic at 406.247.3382. Vaccination also can be scheduled with RiverStone Health Clinic at 406.247.3350.

