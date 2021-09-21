Yellowstone County reports additional COVID-19 death; total deaths reach 321

(RiverStone Health Press Release)

BILLINGS - Twenty-one Yellowstone County residents have died of COVID-19 related illness so far this month, RiverStone Health reported Tuesday. The latest victim reported was a man in his 60s who died Sunday, Sept. 19, in a Billings hospital. He wasn’t vaccinated and had underlying health conditions.

This is the 321st death of a Yellowstone County resident due to COVID-19 illness.

“I offer deepest sympathy to this man’s family and friends,” said John Felton, Yellowstone County health officer and RiverStone Health CEO and president. “This month, the pandemic virus has produced more infections than our public health system can properly investigate and has filled our hospitals to crisis levels with critically ill patients. I implore all community members to act responsibly by getting safe, effective COVID-19 vaccine, wearing masks indoors in public places and practicing good hand hygiene. These steps will reduce your risk of getting infected and spreading this potentially lethal virus to your family, friends, classmates and coworkers.”

On Tuesday, Billings Clinic and St. Vincent Healthcare reported six more COVID-19 patients hospitalized than they had on Monday. The Tuesday patient count was: 107 inpatients with COVID-19 illness, including 90 people who were not fully vaccinated. The hospitals had 34 COVID-19 patients in ICU and 22 on ventilators.

COVID-19 vaccines are widely available in Yellowstone County at retail pharmacies, medical clinics and hospitals.

RiverStone Health has scheduled these free, walk-in COVID-19 vaccine clinics for people age 12 and older:

· Wednesday, Sept. 22, noon-2 p.m., Billings Public Library Community Room.

· Wednesday, Sept. 22, 4-6 p.m., Lockwood High School, community room.

· Thursday, Sept. 23, 11 a.m. – 1 p.m., RiverStone Health, 123 S. 27th St., in the four-story building.

· Sept. 29, noon-2 p.m., Billings Public Library Community Room.

· Sept. 30, 2-6 p.m. RiverStone Health Clinic, Main Street in Worden.

· Oct. 5, noon-2 p.m., Billings Public Library Community Room.

· Oct. 7, 4:30-6:30 p.m., Healthy By Design Gardeners’ Market, South Park.

· Oct. 12, noon-2 p.m., Billings Public Library Community Room.

· Oct. 20, noon-2 p.m. Billings Public Library Community Room.

· Oct. 27, 2 p.m.-4 p.m., Billings Public Library Community Room.

At RiverStone Health, third doses of vaccine for immune-compromised people are available only at our walk-in clinics listed above. To make appointments for first and second vaccine doses with the RiverStone Health Immunization Clinic, call 247-3382. More vaccination information is posted at covid.riverstonehealth.org.