Couple is driving a tractor to Alaska to raise money for sick kids

Couple is driving a tractor to Alaska to raise money for sick kids
Posted at 12:18 PM, Aug 05, 2022
GREAT FALLS — Dick and Carolee Ourada passed through Great Falls on Thursday, August 4, 2022, as they continued their weeks-long trek to Alaska - but they are not doing it in a car or an RV.

Instead, they are driving a tractor. And they're not just doing it for fun or novelty - they're doing it to raise money for Children's Hospital Colorado. Click here to learn more about their journey.

