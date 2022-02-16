1 dead in officer-involved shooting in Billings

One man was killed in an officer-involved shooting Tuesday night on the 100 block of Seventh Street West in Billings, according to Billings Police. Lt. Brandon Wooley.

Initial reports were short on details, but no officers were injured, according to Wooley.

Detectives are on scene investigating just before 9 p.m. and remained through the night.

Area residents told MTN News a man was seen outside with a gun, prompting a call for police, and around a dozens gunshots were heard outside.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.