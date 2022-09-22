1 killed, 1 jailed following fatal stabbing in Columbia Falls

COLUMBIA FALLS - A person has died after being stabbed in Columbia Falls on Tuesday afternoon.

Flathead County Sheriff Brian Heino says law enforcement received a call at around 3:30 p.m. for a report of an assault with a weapon.

The victim was taken to Logan Health in Kalispell where he later passed away.

The suspect is being held in the Kalispell jail pending charges, according to Sheriff Heino.

No further information is being released at this time; however, Sheriff Heino says there is no threat to the public.

This is a developing story. Check back for further details.

- information from Kiana Wilson included in this report