Watch Now
NewsCrime and Courts

Actions

1 killed, 1 jailed following fatal stabbing in Columbia Falls

COVID-19 case confirmed in Kalispell jail
MTN News file
The Flathead County Justice Center in Kalispell
COVID-19 case confirmed in Kalispell jail
Posted at 8:17 AM, Sep 22, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-22 10:17:37-04

COLUMBIA FALLS - A person has died after being stabbed in Columbia Falls on Tuesday afternoon.

Flathead County Sheriff Brian Heino says law enforcement received a call at around 3:30 p.m. for a report of an assault with a weapon.

The victim was taken to Logan Health in Kalispell where he later passed away.

The suspect is being held in the Kalispell jail pending charges, according to Sheriff Heino.

No further information is being released at this time; however, Sheriff Heino says there is no threat to the public.

This is a developing story. Check back for further details.

- information from Kiana Wilson included in this report

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Watch original reports from MTN News