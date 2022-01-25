10 people dead in 7 shootings across Montana in January

GREAT FALLS — The new year has started on a tragic note across Montana, with 10 people dead in seven shooting incidents in January.



Murder-suicide in Lake County (2 dead)

Man charged with killing 2 brothers in Three Forks (2)

2 found dead with gunshot wounds in Billings (2)

Homicide investigation after a man was killed in Kalispell (1)

Teen dies after being shot in Billings (1)

2 men accused of killing a man near Rimini (1)

Man shot dead in Great Falls (1)

Two people were found dead with gunshot wounds in Billings on January 25. Click here to read more .

Two men have been charged after a body was found in the Rimini area. Robert Harvel and Brandon Michael Beckman are each facing a charge of deliberate homicide, or in the alternative deliberate homicide by accountability. The victim was identified as Michael Anthony Biggs. Click here to read more .

Zachary Eugene Norman has been charged with shooting and killing two men on January 15 in Three Forks. Gallatin County Sheriff Dan Springer identified the victims as brothers Brendan Estabrook of Three Forks and Chase Estabrook of Butte. Click here to read more .

Fifteen-year old Khoen Parker was the victim of a homicide on January 16 in the Billings Heights. Parker was shot in a parking lot on the southern border of a park. He was then taken to a hospital by an unknown person in an unknown vehicle, where he was pronounced dead a short time later. At this point, there have been no arrests. Click here to read more.

The Flathead County Sheriff’s Office is investgating after a man was killed in Kalispell on January 17. Sheriff Brian Heino says a 42-year-old man was shot and killed at approximately 10:30 p.m. on Monday at a residence located at 125 Flathead Drive. The victim’s identity is being withheld at this time pending family notification. At this point, there have been no arrests.

Authorities are investigating a suspected murder-suicide in Lake County. Click here to read more .