2 arrested, 2 hospitalized after suspect vehicle flees Billings police at shooting scene

BILLINGS - Two people were arrested and two others hospitalized Thursday after a suspect vehicle fled the scene of a shooting and struck multiple other vehicles in midtown Billings, according to police.

The incident began around 12:40 p.m. when police received a call of a shooting on the 1100 block of Cook Avenue.

No one was injured in the shooting. While police were still there, the suspect vehicle returned to the scene, saw the officers, then fled at a high rate of speed, according to police.

The vehicle immediately crashed into multiple other vehicles at the corner of Cook Avenue and 12th Street West. Two people, a woman and a boy, then attempted to flee on foot but were caught and taken into custody, police said.

Two others were taken to a local hospital for injuries from the crash.

Police said they believe they have apprehended all parties involved.