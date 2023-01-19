2 arrested after brief standoff in Billings mobile home park

Update 5:40 p.m.

The U.S. Marshals identified the two people arrested Wednesday afternoon following a brief standoff at a Billings West End mobile home park.

Lucas Hancock, 32 of Spokane, Washington, and Shyla Chapman, 25 of Idaho, were both arrested at the Golden Meadows Mobile Home Park.

Hancock had two warrants for flight to avoid prosecution from Washington state and one warrant for aggravated assault against a police officer from Idaho. Chapman was wanted in Idaho for harboring a fugitive.

The marshals service received a call Wednesday morning that the two were at a residence in the mobile home park on Southgrove Place.

Law enforcement first contacted the two around 1:30 p.m. when the standoff started. About 20 to 25 law enforcement were on scene, including Billings police SWAT, the Marshals service and the Yellowstone County Sheriff's Office Tactical Response Team.

The standoff lasted until about 3 p.m., when negotiators convinced Chapman to leave, then Hancock.

