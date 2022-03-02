Watch
2 arrested following pursuit in Flathead, Lake counties

Posted at 1:03 PM, Mar 02, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-02 15:03:58-05

KALISPELL — Two people were arrested following an early Wednesday morning pursuit in northwest Montana.

According to the Flathead County Sheriff’s Office, at approximately 1 a.m., deputies assisted law enforcement from Lake County with a vehicle pursuit on Highway 35.

The incident began when law enforcement attempted to stop the driver of a car that had been stolen in Polson.

The driver refused to stop and was pursued north of Montana Highway 35 into Flathead County.

A Flathead County deputy used stop sticks that disabled the car at the intersection of Highway 35 and Highway 83 intersection in Bigfork.

A male passenger and female driver fled briefly on foot but were quickly arrested by Flathead County deputies, according to a news release.

The suspects were turned over to Lake County authorities.

