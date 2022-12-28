2 arrested in Sanders County following discovery of hundreds of pills

THOMPSON FALLS – Two people are behind bars in the Sanders County jail after pills and drugs were found in a vehicle.

The Sanders County Sheriff’s Office states on social media that a “concerned citizen” contacted law enforcement and provided “detailed information” about suspicious activity on Dec. 23.

Sanders County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Devin Wegener later saw the vehicle, noticed “items of concern and requested backup.” Two people were then detained. Additional deputies and the Montana Highway Patrol responded to the scene.

The social media post states over 600 pills — some of which are suspected to contain fentanyl — as well as 11 grams of suspected crystal meth and many other items were found.

The names of those arrested have not been released.

Deputy Wegener is warning parents that the pills resemble candy and that parents should educate their kids and take precautions.