2 arrests in animal cruelty investigation in Gallatin County

BOZEMAN — Two people have been arrested after an investigation into suspected animal cruelty in Gallatin County.

On April 29, 2026, deputies from the Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office, alongside Animal Control units, executed a search warrant in the Clarkston area following the initial investigation.

The Gallatin County Sheriff's Office said in a news release on Friday that during the search of the property and associated outbuildings, deputies found numerous animals in "severe states of neglect."

The animals recovered include eight horses, two donkeys, one cow, eleven dogs, eight guinea hens, and one cat. Deputies also discovered the carcasses of one horse, one cow, and one dog.

The agency says that all livestock found alive were severely emaciated. A veterinarian conducted an initial on-site assessment and determined that the animals were suffering from malnutrition, dehydration, and severely neglected hooves.

Animal Control units from the Bozeman and Belgrade Police Departments assisted in the removal and transport of the animals.

The Sheriff’s Office Mounted Patrol assisted with securing and moving the extremely untrained and unruly horses, which had to be chased on foot and caught by hand throughout sloped pastureland.

All recovered livestock have been taken to a safe location where they will receive appropriate nutrition and veterinary care. The State Brand Inspector has been notified.

Miguel Lopez and Jewels Lynch were arrested and charged with cruelty to animals.

There is no word at this point on whether any of the animals will be placed for adoption.

The Sheriff’s Office thanked the agencies, veterinarians, businesses, and the broader Clarkston community for their assistance in the completion of this investigation and in establishing care for the affected animals.

We will update you if we get more information.