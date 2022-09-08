2 facing murder charges in North Park stabbing in Billings

BILLINGS - Two people are facing charges related to the stabbing death of a man at North Park in Billings early Tuesday morning.

Vanessa Marie Delaney, 22, was charged with one count of deliberate homicide, and Christopher Adrian Brown, 18, was charged with one count of deliberate homicide by accountability and one count of a violation of a protection order, according to charging documents filed Wednesday in Yellowstone County District Court.

Yellowstone County prosecutors stated in court documents that police were called to North Park around 1:40 a.m. Tuesday for a report of a stabbing.

Two witnesses showed police a video they had of the incident, which allegedly showed Brown punching the victim as he lay on the ground, while Delaney held a knife over him, according to charging documents. The victim was not identified in court documents.

One witness told police he had met the victim earlier that night and was walking with him when they encountered Delaney and Brown. The pair chased down the victim, and the witness said he began recording with his cell phone and was too afraid to intervene, according to charging documents.

He left the area at Brown's request and called police after he was unable to find the victim after returning to the are, according to charging documents.

Officers then received a second call of an unconscious or dead man by the North Park Center building at the east end of the park. Police found the man bleeding profusely, and he was taken to a local hospital where he later died.

The witness described Delaney and Brown and said they were likely at the Jefferson bus stop. Police detained the two there, according to charging documents.

Delaney told police she had stabbed the victim four times, according to the documents. She alleged that he had raped her, and she warned him to leave her alone or she would stab him.

Brown told police that he did chase the victim and that Delaney stabbed him. Police later discovered a judge had issued a no contact order barring Brown and Delaney from being together.

The two were booked into Yellowstone County jail. Both are scheduled to appear in court Thursday.