2 in custody following Billings bank robbery

Update 9:30 p.m.

BILLINGS - The two men arrested Monday on suspicion of robbing the Wells Fargo bank in Billings are also suspected of robbing another Billings bank four days earlier.

Patrick Justice, 25, and Steven Whitecloud, 87, both local residents, were arrested Monday in Billings Heights after the alleged robbery, Billings police said on social media.

The two are also suspected of robbing US Bank on Grand Avenue on Aug. 24. In that case, a man walked into the bank and also contacted an employee and demanded money while threatening with a weapon, according to police.

Justice and Whitecloud were both booked into Yellowstone County jail.

(first report) Police detained two people following a Monday afternoon robbery of the Wells Fargo bank on the 1300 block of Main Street in Billings.

One suspect entered the bank around 4:30 p.m. and demanded money with the threat of a weapon, Billings police wrote on social media.

The suspect fled, and police later found a vehicle leaving the area and began to pursue it at a low speed, police said.

The pursuit ended near the intersection of Main Street and Sixth Avenue North, and police detained the two people.