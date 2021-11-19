Watch
2 people found dead in Missoula home

Geneva Zoltek/MTN News
Missoula Deaths Nov. 19
Posted at 12:49 PM, Nov 19, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-19 14:49:03-05

MISSOULA — Authorities are investigating the deaths of two people at a Missoula home.

Missoula County Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to a residence near Reserve and 7th streets at 8:05 a.m. Friday for reports of suspicious activity.

A female suspect was detained and "two individuals were found deceased at the residence," according to Missoula County Sheriff's Office spokeswoman Jeannette Smith.

An investigation is continuing and people are being asked to avoid the area.

Smith added there is no public safety threat.

No further information is being released at this time.

