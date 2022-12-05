2 shot at Billings casino during robbery

UPDATE 10:15 p.m.

BILLINGS - Billings Police Sgt. Benjamin Beck says the call of a robbery and shooting came in at 8:43 p.m. Sunday. Two people were shot at the Treasure Cove Casino - an employee and a customer, both with non-life-threatening injuries.

Beck said a suspect entered the casino, brandished a gun at the employee, shot the employee, and also shot a customer while running out of the casino.

Officers were working on suspect information. No other information was released.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

First Report

BILLINGS - Billings police and emergency services responded to reports of an alleged shooting Sunday evening at the Treasure Cove Casino at 909 S. 32nd St. W.

MTN talked to several witnesses present at the Treasure Cove Casino who say an employee was shot during an armed robbery.

Billings police on the scene could not confirm details of the incident.

This article has corrected the name of the casino to Treasure Cove Casino.