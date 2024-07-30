2 suspects charged in Helena after high-speed chase

HELENA — Katrina Palmer of Great Falls and Isaach Jansen of Helena made their initial appearance in court in Helena on Monday, July 29, 2024.

Palmer, 29 year old, has been charged with five counts, including felony criminal endangerment, criminal possession of dangerous drugs, theft, and fleeing and eluding a police officer.

She is accused of stealing a car in Dearborn with Jansen, 23, who was charged with one count of felony theft of a motor vehicle.

According to an affidavit, a Sheriff's deputy says he saw Palmer driving the stolen vehicle south on I-15 with Jansen in the passenger seat while he was on his way to speak with the car's owner.

After the deputy activated the emergency lights and sirens, Palmer and Jansen failed to stop.

Prosecutors allege in court documents that Palmer "failed to stop at the four-way stop sign" twice and "accelerated to approximately 100 mph near Forestvale Road, which has a speed limit of 50 mph."

The Helena Police Department tried to stop the vehicle twice using spike strips but said the defendants were able to avoid them both times.

According to the affidavit, "the defendant almost struck multiple vehicles while she drove on public roads, including almost striking a Montana Highway Patrol Trooper with his emergency lights activated."

The chase was called off "due to the severe risk of serious bodily injury or death her actions posed to the public."

However, police officers later found the car abandoned and the defendants nearby.

After being arrested, officers reported finding fentanyl on Palmer and said she admitted to using the drugs.

Palmer and Jansen's next court appearances are scheduled for August 16th.

