3 inmates walk away from Billings pre-release center

BILLINGS - Three women have been reported as walkaways from the Passages pre-release center in Billings.

All three women reportedly left the facility on South 27th Street at 9:49 p.m. Tuesday, but a press release does not state if they left together.

The three inmates are:

- Alisa June Cassell, 41. She is described as a white female, 5-feet, 3-inches tall, 195 pounds with blonde hair and hazel eyes. Cassell was serving a sentence for theft out of Lincoln County and arrived at Passeges on June 14, 2021.

Montana Department of Corrections Alisa June Cassell

Diamond Dee Goforth, 44. She is described as a Native American female, 5-feet, 8-inches tall, 175 pounds with black hair and hazel eyes. Goforth was serving a sentence out of Sanders County for attempted escape and endangering the welfare of children. She arrived at Passages on May 27, 2021.

Montana Department of Corrections Diamond Dee Goforth



- Tammy Marie Evert, 45. She is described as a white female, 5-feet, 5-inches tall, 135 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. She was serving a sentence out of Lake COunty for bail jumping and burglary and arrived at Passages on March 22, 2021.

Montana Department of Corrections Tammy Marie Evert

If you have any information about these women call local law enforcement.