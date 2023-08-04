3 people charged after standoff with police in Great Falls

The Great Falls Police has released details about an incident on Wednesday, August 2, 2023, that resulted in a large police presence on the northwest side of town.

The GFPD said in a news release that the Russell Country Drug Task Force (RCDTF) launched an operation to arrest known drug traffickers operating in Great Falls.

The operation resulted in the GFPD’s High Risk Unit being deployed to the residence at 1108 Tenth Avenue NW, where a suspect was taken into custody, without injury, after a standoff that lasted about three hours.

The operation resulted in the arrest of three people (pending charges listed):

Demitruis Milan, 33 years old



Distribution of dangerous drugs - Felony

Conspiracy to commit distribution of dangerous drugs - Felony

Possession of dangerous drugs - Felony

Tampering with/destroying evidence - Felony (2X)

Possession of property subject to criminal forfeiture - Felony

Obstruction of Justice - Misdemeanor

Demetrius Litsey, 27



Conspiracy to commit distribution of dangerous drugs - Felony

Possession of property subject to criminal forfeiture - Felony

Criminal Endangerment - Felony

George Smith, 40



Conspiracy to commit distribution of dangerous drugs - Felony

Obstruction of Justice - Misdemeanor

The GFPD said the investigation leading up to Wednesday’s incident is the result of a long-term effort by the RCDTF to identify members and patterns of a large drug trafficking organization that has worked its way from Michigan, through North Dakota, and into Montana. Since late 2022, this organization has worked to infiltrate Great Falls, through the distribution of fentanyl pills and we believe the organization has accrued thousands of dollars, at the expense of our citizens’ health and prosperity.

The RCDTF is comprised of law enforcement officers from the GFPD, Cascade County Sheriff’s Office, Montana Department of Justice, US Drug Enforcement Administration, US Federal Bureau of Investigation, US Homeland Security Investigations, US Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives; and is supported by the Montana Army Guard, Cascade County Attorney’s Office, and Montana US Attorney’s Office.



TRENDING

FOLLOW KRTV: Instagram | TikTok | X (Twitter)

(1st REPORT, AUGUST 2) Great Falls Police Department says people may see a heavier law enforcement presence Wednesday afternoon on 10th Ave NW by Valley View Park.

MTN News

Officers have indicated they are attempting to serve a search warrant and will be evacuating several nearby residences.

The GFPD said: "Out of an abundance of caution, community members have been evacuated from nearby homes. If you live in this area you may hear noise distraction devices (flashbangs) and officers speaking over the intercom.

We will update you if we get more information.