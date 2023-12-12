Watch Now
NewsCrime and Courts

Actions

3 teens arrested following gunfire on Billings South Side

More coverage of Billings and Montana: https://www.ktvq.com
southside gunfire 1_1.1.1.jpg
southside gunfire 2_1.2.1.jpg
Posted at 8:29 PM, Dec 11, 2023
and last updated 2023-12-12 11:09:11-05

BILLINGS - Three teenagers were arrested Monday night following a report of gunfire on Billings South Side.

Police responded to the report of gunfire near the intersection of Jackson Street and Orrel Drive.

Lt. Bret Becker said the suspects ran into a nearby house, and police were able to remove two with no problem. Officers pepper sprayed the third before taking him into custody, Becker said.

One adult teen, Rusty Limberhand Jr., 18, was arrested on suspicion of two counts of assault with a weapon and booked into Yellowstone County jail, according to police. The other two unidentified males, ages 13 and 15, were arrested and booked into youth services, according to police.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Coverage of your favorite teams from Montana's Sports Leader