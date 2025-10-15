4 Seeley Lake residents arrested in connection with Powell County burglaries

MISSOULA - The Powell County Sheriff's Office is releasing additional information about the recent arrest of four people who are believed to have burglarized several homes.

In January of 2025, the Sheriff’s Office received reports of several homes in the Cottonwood Lakes Road area in Northern Powell County that had been burglarized. Following a nine-month investigation, law enforcement executed search warrants on three residences in Seeley Lake on Oct. 8.

Granite County Sheriff Gavin R. Roselles reports that property that's believed to have been stolen was found and four arrest warrants were served. Alyssa M. Tsuber, 32, Ahkayneh F. Richardson, 35, Mark D. Larkin, 44 and Levi K. Bruce, 32 — all of whom are from Seeley Lake — were arrested in connection with the burglaries.

"The Powell County Sheriff’s Office would like to thank the Missoula County Sheriff’s Office Deputies, Detectives and members of the Special Response Team, Seeley Lake Rural Fire Department and members of the Montana Regional Violent Crimes Task Force for their assistance in the service of those warrants," Sheriff Roselles said.

"I would also like to commend the efforts of Deputy Dan Williamson on his exceptional work in this complex burglary investigation. His dedication, use of resources and good old fashioned police work, combined with the collaborative efforts of the Missoula County Sheriff’s Office, helped dismantle an alleged criminal operation impacting several residents," Sheriff Roselles continued.

