5 charged in connection to shooting death of Billings teen Khoen Parker

BILLINGS — Two days away from the eight-month anniversary of the shooting death of 15-year-old Khoen Parker, charges have been filed against five people, three adults and two juveniles, in connection to his death.

Andy Jack Grussing, 16, is facing a felony count of negligent homicide, a felony charge of tampering with evidence and three misdemeanor charges related to the investigation.

Elley Jane Graham, 16, is also facing three felony charges related to obstruction and investigation of the shooting.

Two 18-year-olds, Jerral Lee Brady and Jesse Ray Myers, are facing a felony charge for tampering with evidence and two misdemeanors. Another adult, 36-year-old Juel Rebecca Graham, is facing a felony charge of obstructing justice.

Parker was shot and killed near Castle Rock Park on Jan. 16. He was among multiple people in a dark parking lot at the time, and police have said that conflicting witness accounts have contributed to delays in the investigation.

Angie Schmidt was a close friend of Parker’s. On Wednesday afternoon, she said she was relieved to hear charges were finally filed.

“I really thought that once we got past that three-month mark that there wasn’t a lot of hope, honestly,” Schmidt said. “I’m glad that we finally have somebody that will be held responsible for what happened.”

According to court documents, it all began when two groups of teens and young adults met up in a parking lot near Castle Rock Park to settle a dispute. A fight broke out, and shots were fired into the air. That led to more weapons and more gunfire.

Police later determined Parker was hit in the chest with a 9 mm bullet that had ricocheted off the asphalt of the parking lot. That shot, police say, was fired by 16-year-old Grussing.

“I’m still definitely in shock, but it’s absolutely amazing news to finally have answers,” Schmidt said.

It is still unclear whether Grussing was aiming the gun at Parker or not.

According to court documents, Brady, Myers and Elley Graham were all in a vehicle with Grussing that drove away from the scene. Brady was driving, according to prosecutors.

Juel Graham, believed to be Elley Graham's mother, is accused of obstructing justice for allegedly not giving police her daughter’s phone.

Three of the five are due in court Sept. 15. Brady and Juel Graham are scheduled to appear before a judge on Sept. 16.

Related: 'The sweetest kid': Family, friends shocked by Billings teen's death in Heights shooting

Related: Billings family remembers boy fatally shot, want witnesses to come forward

Related: Lights to be installed in parking lot where Billings teen killed