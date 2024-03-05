$500K bond set for Shepherd woman charged with murder

BILLINGS - Bond was set at $500,000 Monday for a Shepherd woman accused of fatally shooting a man who first responders were told was suffering from an overdose.

Kennedy Rose Aigner, 22, appeared in Yellowstone County District Court by video from the county jail and pleaded not guilty to charges of deliberate homicide and tampering with evidence.

MTN News Kennedy Rose Aigner appeared Monday in Yellowstone County District Court by video from the county jail where she was charged with deliberate homicide.

The charges follow the death of 24-year-old Quaid Fluckiger, who was found unresponsive early Wednesday in a residence near Shepherd on Chicago Road. Authorities said Yellowstone County deputies responded to a report of an overdose and attempted to revive Fluckiger with CPR, Narcan, and other procedures but he was later pronounced dead at a hospital.

In court on Monday a prosecutor said Fluckiger's death was determined later to be the result of a gunshot wound to the head. Aigner allegedly admitted to shooting Fluckiger during an argument and authorities said the firearm used in the shooting was hidden in a garage.

Aigner and Fluckiger lived in the residence with their 4-year-old child, the prosecutor said.

A judge rejected a request from a public defender to release Aigner on her own recognizance.

