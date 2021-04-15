Watch
$5K reward offered for info on Shipton's gun theft in Billings

courtesy of Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms
Posted at 4:15 PM, Apr 15, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-15 18:15:44-04

A reward of up to $5,000 is being offered for information that leads to an arrest and conviction in the theft of several firearms stolen from a Billings store, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms announced Thursday.

The burglary happened on April 12 at the Shipton’s Big R, located at 216 N. 14th St. Seven firearms were reported to the Billings Police Department.

Pictures of a person and a vehicle of interest were also released.

Anyone with information about these crimes should contact ATF at ATF-TIPS (1-888-283-8477) or the Billings Police Department at (406) 657-8200.

Information can also be sent to ATFTips@atf.gov, through ATF’s website at www.atf.gov/contact/atftips. Tips can be submitted anonymously using the Reportit® app, available from both Google Play and the Apple App store, or by visiting www.reportit.com.

