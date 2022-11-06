6 people suspected of exploitation and enticement of children arrested in Missoula

MISSOULA – A joint law enforcement effort has led to the arrest of six people who are suspected of the exploitation and enticement of children.

A Montana FBI Child Exploitation and Human Trafficking Task Force effort resulted in the arrest of six people who "are suspected in the exploitation and enticement of children,” according to a news release. The operation began Wednesday and concluded late on Thursday.

Law enforcement personnel from several state and federal law enforcement agencies are part of the task force. The Missoula County Sheriff’s Office was the central point for the operation and they worked closely with the City of Missoula Police Department.

A news release notes “this is the first time in recent years that the task force has focused their efforts in Missoula.” Law enforcement is focusing its efforts in some of Montana’s more populous areas. A similar effort was recently conducted in Billings.

“Protecting children is a primary focus for Missoula County Sheriff’s Office and this effort has resulted in making our communities safer for our children,” stated Sheriff TJ McDermott. “We greatly appreciate the work done during this time by our law enforcement partners and the Task Force. This issue is not limited to a few days, a week, or a month in our county and we continually work to find and stop those preying on our young people."

The FBI Montana Regional Violent Crime Task Force (FBI MRVCTF) also assisted in the operation along with members from the FBI Salt Lake City Field Office.