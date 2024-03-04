After arrest in Idaho, boyfriend and alleged killer of Megan Stedman to be tried in Montana

BOZEMAN — Charges against Chris Brandon Foiles, accused of murdering his girlfriend Megan Stedman, will be moved to Montana after Foiles was initially located, arrested, and charged in Idaho Falls, Idaho in January 2024.

In a joint news release, Gallatin County Attorney Audrey Cromwell and Prosecuting Attorney Randy Neal out of Bonneville County, Idaho stated that based on further investigation, prosecutors now believe Stedman was murdered in Bozeman before Foiles was found with her deceased body in Idaho Falls.

The release said initial statements made by Foiles and Idaho case law, which creates a legal presumption that the murder occurred where the body was found, led to Foiles being charged in Idaho after his arrest on January 12, 2024.

WATCH: Megan Stedman's family says she was a ray of light taken from them

“The discovery of Ms. Stedman’s body and the interview of Mr. Foiles was only the beginning of the investigation,” Neal stated in the release. “A thorough investigation is being conducted cooperatively between detectives from the Idaho Falls Police, Bonneville County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office, Bozeman Police and the Montana State University Police.”

Neal stated further, “Additional video evidence and a recent admission from Mr. Foiles now indicate that the homicide actually occurred earlier and in a different place than he initially stated."

According to Cromwell, the Gallatin County Attorney's Office filed charges against Foiles on Friday, March 1. Law enforcement in Montana and Idaho are working to extradite him to Montana on a $1 million warrant.

One charge of destroying evidence will remain in place in Idaho; all other Idaho charges will be dismissed, according to Neal.