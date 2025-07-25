Amended charge brought forward in fatal shooting of 3-year-old near Libby

LIBBY — A new charge has been filed against 24-year-old Libby resident Timothy Moore after his 3-year-old son died from a gunshot wound in their Libby home.

Moore has pleaded not guilty to an amended felony charge of Endangering the Welfare of a Child.

Moore previously pleaded not guilty to felony Negligent Homicide, felony Criminal possession of Dangerous drugs, and misdemeanor Criminal Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

The Lincoln County Sheriff's Office responded to a report of a child who had been shot on Granite Creek Road near Libby on May 27.

The child was treated at the scene and then taken to Cabinet Peaks Medical Center, where the child later died, according to Lincoln County Sheriff Darren Short.

Moore was arrested following an investigation.

Court documents state that Moore appeared to be in an "altered mental state" when deputies arrived on the scene.

Moore told deputies that he was standing outside when he heard a popping sound.

He told law enforcement that he ran back inside and found his child holding a firearm with an apparent gunshot wound to the head.

Court documents state that Moore had a handgun in his pants pocket and observed track marks on his arm consistent with drug use.

Inside the home, detectives found a glass pipe and a container with a crystal-like substance similar to methamphetamine.

Moore is being held at the Lincoln County Detention Center on a $500,000 bond and will appear in Lincoln County District Court for a pre-trial conference on November 17, 2025.