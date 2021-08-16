Anaconda law enforcement looking for information about shooting

ANACONDA — Anaconda-Deer Lodge County Law Enforcement Center is seeking assistance from the public, regarding a shooting that occurred last week.

According to a social media post, on Wednesday, Aug. 11, 2021, a vehicle was following a truck at around 11:15 pm traveling west on the 1000 block of East 4th Street. This vehicle was described as possibly a light-colored SUV. The driver of the truck fired multiple rounds out of a high-powered rifle, with three rounds hitting an occupied home.

Officials have been unable to locate this witness and would like to speak with the occupants of this vehicle to see if they have any information that could help.

Please contact Det. Staley at (406)490-5269 if you have any information.