Anaconda man found not guilty of rape charge after jury deliberation

BUTTE — A jury unanimously found an Anaconda man not guilty of rape following a three-hour deliberation Tuesday night.

Lane Layman was acquitted of one count of sexual intercourse without consent after a trial that began Monday. Layman had been accused of felony sexual assault that allegedly occurred in May 2025 at a high school senior party in the German Gulch area outside of Butte in Silver Bow County.

According to court testimony, witnesses told police the victim had consumed too much alcohol and lost consciousness. She was placed in the back of a vehicle, where witnesses reported seeing Layman appearing to engage in sexual intercourse with the naked and unconscious woman. The victim was transported to Anaconda Community Hospital.

Layman's attorney said the scientific evidence presented during the trial proved his client's innocence.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

