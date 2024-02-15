Attempted homicide suspects arrested in Bozeman appear in court

BOZEMAN — Two men arrested in Bozeman on Wednesday are facing attempted homicide charges in connection with two alleged stabbing incidents early Saturday morning, Feb. 10, 2024.

Andres Felipe Lara Gonzalez, 25, and Santiago Machado Echeverri, 21, appeared in Gallatin County Justice Court on Thursday where they were each arraigned on two counts of attempted deliberate homicide and two counts of tampering with evidence.

Court documents say the first alleged stabbing was reported around 1:40 a.m. on Saturday. A man walking home from downtown said two Hispanic men jumped out of their vehicle and began attacking him at the corner of Bozeman and Olive. The victim said the men attacked him with “knives or hammers” and eventually stopped to chase another person, allowing the victim to escape.

According to court documents, the victim had cuts on his left shoulder, thigh, and hand, with “a severe and deep laceration to his face”. He was taken to the hospital for treatment.

The second alleged stabbing incident was reported around the same time as the first, this time outside the Rocking R Bar, just north of Olive. A man was reportedly involved in a fight with two Hispanic men. After the fight, the man and his friends allegedly left the scene while the two Hispanic men returned to their vehicle and began driving after them.

Court documents say the man and his friends ran southbound on Bozeman Avenue as they were being pursued by the vehicle. The man was eventually found and confronted by the two men in the vehicle, who allegedly then attacked him with knives before fleeing.

The man was taken to the hospital with cuts on his face and arms and a deep cut to his throat, according to court documents.

Police determined from security video and interviews with the victims and witnesses that the men were driving a silver Nissan Armada with Idaho plates. One of the suspects was also described as having braces on his teeth.

Around 2 a.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 14, an officer on patrol reportedly spotted the suspect vehicle in the Story/Dell area of Bozeman. Law enforcement set up surveillance on the vehicle. Around 6:25 a.m., a man approached the vehicle from an apartment building in the 200 block of East Story Avenue. Court documents say the man was identified as Echeverri and was taken into custody.

More law enforcement resources arrived at the scene to set up a perimeter around the building. A total of 16 additional men were ordered out of the building, detained, and taken to secure locations to be interviewed.

According to court documents, when Gonzales was interviewed, he waived his Miranda rights and voluntarily admitted to the fight at Rocking R Bar and to stabbing the victim they pursued after the fight.

Gonzalez also reportedly described how he and Echeverri attempted to clean blood off the vehicle and dispose of their weapons. He allegedly began to cry and appeared remorseful during his interview. The reporting detective also noted that Gonzales has braces on his top teeth.

Echeverri allegedly also waived his Miranda rights and told police he was involved in the fight at Rocking R Bar but did not recall any details of what happened after. He allegedly said he and Gonzales documented their injuries on a cell phone and discussed what they should do.

In court on Thursday, Gonzalez and Echeverri each had their bail set at $300,000, with a prelimary hearing set for March 1, 2024.

Gallatin County arrest records also indicate that both men are subject to an immigration detainer from U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, also known as an ICE hold.