Authorities release name of Lame Deer man killed in officer shooting

Authorities on Wednesday released the name of a Lame Deer man who was shot and killed by a BIA officer.

Rosebud County Coroner Stephanie Hein identified the man as 29-year-old Arlin Duane Bordeaux.

Bordeaux was killed Dec. 2 during an officer-involved shooting that occurred on the Northern Cheyenne Indian Reservation, according to the FBI.

Two BIA officers involved in the incident received minor injuries.

The FBI is investigating the incident and the agency has released no other information, including the circumstances of the shooting, the names of the officers or their work status.

According to an obituary, Bordeaux worked as a tour guide for St. Labre, in forestry and in construction.

RELATED: FBI investigating officer-involved shooting on Northern Cheyenne reservation

