Authorities release name of Red Lodge homicide victim

RED LODGE - Authorities on Tuesday released the name of Red Lodge homicide victim.

Rehn Peterson III, 44, was killed Nov. 21 in the 800 block of Bonner Avenue North.

Carbon County Sheriff Josh McQuillan said in a brief press release issued Tuesday that Peterson died in a shooting, although no other information was released including whether a suspect has been identified.

The case remains under investigation by the Red Lodge Police Department, Carbon County Sheriff’s Office, and the Montana Department of Justice Division of Criminal Investigation.

