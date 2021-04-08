Authorities seeking suspect in Crow Agency shooting

A suspect remains on the loose Wednesday night after a man was shot and severely injured in Crow Agency earlier in the morning, Big Horn County Attorney Jay Harris said in a statement to Q2 News.

The suspect is described as a Native American male in his early 30s, approximately 5’11”, medium build with several visible tattoos, Harris said in a release. The suspect has multiple felony convictions for drug possession and theft and is on Montana Department of Corrections supervision, according to Harris.

Harris urged Big Horn County residents to remain on the alert for the man and to report any suspicious activities to the Bureau of Indian Affairs Office of Justice Services in Crow Agency at 638-2631, the Big Horn County sheriff at 665-9780 or 911.

Harris also told residents to be prepared to possibly defend themselves.

“For the present time, and at least until more effective efforts are made by law enforcement, any County citizen brandishing a firearm in apparent defense of their property shall enjoy deference as a matter of law due to the constant scourge that drug addicted punks present to our community," Harris said in the statement.

Further information and advisories will be made by the Crow Tribe and/or federal authorities.