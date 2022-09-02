Bank robbery reported in Butte, suspect at large

A robbery at a Wells Fargo Bank branch in Butte was reported Thursday afternoon, according to Butte Police.

Sheriff Ed Lester said in a media release Butte Police officers and the Montana Highway Patrol responded at 4:14 p.m. to the Wells Fargo branch at the intersection of Elizabeth Warren and Harrison Avenue.

Police were told a man entered the bank and demanded money. He was given an undisclosed amount of cash before fleeing northbound on foot.

The suspect is a white man with blond hair who appeared to be in his early 20s, according to the release. He has a slim build and is approximately 6 feet 2 inches tall, weighing approximately 150 pounds.

The man was reportedly wearing a surgical mask, a blue LA Dodgers hat, and a green and orange plaid shirt. The release said a black 2010-2014 Toyota Camry is a vehicle of interest in the robbery.

Sheriff Lester said no one was injured, and the investigation is in its early stages.

Anyone with information or who saw anything suspicious in the area at the time of the robbery is asked to call Butte Police at 497-1120.