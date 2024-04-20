Belgrade Police investigating homicide, suspect in custody

BELGRADE — A man is dead after sustaining multiple gunshot wounds in Belgrade late Friday night, according to Belgrade Police.

A Gallatin County media release says around 11:38 p.m. on Friday, Belgrade Police Officers were dispatched to the 800 Block of Mantle Drive in Belgrade due to an open 911 line. Officers found a man with multiple gunshot wounds upon arrival. The man was taken to Bozeman Deaconess Regional Medical Center, where he died from his injuries.

The release says an adult male suspect has been taken into custody, and detectives are actively investigating the incident. Any witnesses are asked to contact the Belgrade Police Department Detective Division at 406-388-4262.

The victim's identity is being withheld at this time, pending notification of next of kin. The release said there is no danger to the community from the apparent isolated incident.

The Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office, Central Valley Fire District, and the Bozeman Police Department all provided assistance.

No further details are currently available. We will update you as we learn more.