Belgrade woman taken into custody for allegedly harboring undocumented aliens

BELGRADE — A Belgrade woman was arrested on Thursday, Aug. 21, 2025, on federal charges of harboring undocumented immigrants, as reported by Homeland Security Investigations (HSI).

Eustolia Cassareal was taken into custody during an operation involving HSI, the Drug Enforcement Administration, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF), and state and local law enforcement partners, according to a statement posted by HSI Denver.

“Harboring illegal aliens is a federal crime,” the post read. Authorities did not immediately release further details about the number or identities of the individuals allegedly harbored.

A photo shared by the agency appeared to show several people seated on a low wall along a sidewalk, including one person standing and wearing what looked like a white robe.

The arrest is part of ongoing immigration enforcement in Gallatin County, including the Bozeman traffic stop in August that resulted in a guilty plea for Mexican man charged with multiple illegal re-entry accounts.

This case remains under investigation, and no court date has been set.