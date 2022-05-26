Big Sky High School student arrested for having weapons on campus

MISSOULA - A Big Sky High School student was arrested on Thursday for having a weapon on campus.

Missoula Police Department spokeswoman Lydia Arnold says the School Resource Officer (SRO) was told of a verbal argument between two male students — one of whom was believed to have a gun.

Arnold says a third-party report to the SRO indicated an 18-year-old — whom MTN News is not identifying at this time — intended to get revenge against the other involved male. The SRO was able to locate the victim and place him in a safe location. The officer then found the suspect and detained him.

Arnold says no firearm was found on the suspect, but he "did have knives on his person." The suspect is facing initial charges of Conspiracy to Commit Assault With A Weapon and Unlawful Possession of Weapon On School Property.

No other details are currently available and a Missoula Police Department investigation is continuing.

Arnold noted there is no additional threat to the public.

The following email was sent to parents and students on Thursday afternoon.