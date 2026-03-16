Billings bail bondsman pleads not guilty in deadly Missoula shooting during fugitive recovery

MISSOULA — A Billings bail bondsman accused of threatening a man with a rifle during a fugitive recovery operation that ended in a fatal shooting has pleaded not guilty.

Austin Mistretta is charged with attempted assault with a weapon in connection with the March 4 shooting death of Joshua Wykle in Missoula.

Court documents detail that Mistretta got out of a Honda Pilot that was attempting to block a Saturn into a parking spot at a Town Pump on Mullan and Reserve. He then approached the front of the Saturn and pointed his rifle at the vehicle.

Another man involved in the operation, Brandon Wakefield, is accused of shooting and killing Wykle. Wakefield has also pleaded not guilty.

If convicted, Mistretta could face up to 20 years in prison and a fine of up to $50,000.

His next hearing is scheduled for May 21, 2026.

