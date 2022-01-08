Billings carjacking suspect arrested following standoff in Big Horn County

A suspected in a Billings carjacking was arrested Saturday morning following an armed standoff with law enforcement on Highway 87 in Big Horn County, according to Yellowstone County Sheriff Mike Linder.

The incident began around 5:20 a.m., when the suspect, a man in his 20s, allegedly stole a vehicle from another man at gunpoint at the 3200 block of Rosebud Avenue near the Pickle Barrel, according to Billings police.

About an hour later, a Yellowstone County deputy spotted the stolen vehicle and gave chase onto Highway 87 east into Big Horn County, Linder said in a news release.

The vehicle was stopped after running over a spike strip placed by a Big Horn County deputy. The driver lost control and stopped, then fled the vehicle and fired gunshots, though Linder said he doesn't know if the shots were aimed at law enforcement.

The driver sat down in the snow a few hundred yards from the road, and officers could see he was still armed, according to Linder.

Officers flew a drone overhead and could see the man was pointing the gun at himself, Linder said. Negotiators were driven by armored vehicle closer to him. After negotiations, the man threw the gun away from himself, and officers took him into custody shortly after 9 a.m., Linder said.

Agencies on the scene included Billings police, Yellowstone County sheriff's deputies, Montana Highway Patrol troopers and Big Horn County deputies and ambulance.

The suspect, who was not identified, was treated at the scene. Linder said he believes he did not require hospitalization and remains in custody. He did not say where he was taken to jail.