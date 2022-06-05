Watch
Billings convenience store robbed for 3rd time in a month

Billings police are seeking a suspect in an armed robbery at the Holiday convenience store at 745 Grand Ave., the third time the store has been robbed in less than a month.

The suspect brandished a metal pipe and robbed the store either Friday night or early Saturday morning, according to police. The time of the incident was not specified, although the tweet was posted at 2:22 a.m.

The suspect was in his 20s wearing a black hat and mask, black shirt, grey pants and tan gloves.

On May 29, the store was also robbed by three young adults or juveniles. One confronted a clerk, while the two others stole items, according to police. All three were later arrested while police were investigating a separate robbery.

Police are still looking for a suspect in an armed robbery at the store in the early morning of May 11. That suspect robbed the store while holding a baseball bat. He was described as 5 feet 7 inches tall wearing a black sweatshirt, a black beanie and light-colored pants.

Police have not said if the two suspects are connected.

