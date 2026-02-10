Billings instructor says she's recovered most of her rodeo equipment

A Billings woman says a horse trailer that was stolen has been found, and most of the horse riding and training equipment that was inside has been returned to her.

Watch the video below:

Billings woman says she's recovered most of her stolen horse-training gear

However, she says she still needs to find two missing saddles, and she’s still seeking justice for those involved in the theft.

"These are mine and I recovered them this morning," Brittany Miller said while going through some of the stolen gear that she recovered Monday morning.

Related: Billings rodeo instructor's trailer stolen with thousands in custom equipment

While she says she can’t talk about the details of how she found all the horse and bronc riding gear, she is more than willing to talk about the people she believes were involved in stealing it and her horse trailer in early February.

"I want them to understand that they’re not going to get away with this. It's just a matter of time,” she said.

The 33-year-old is a professional bronc rider and bucking horse instructor and has been building up her gear supply for 15 years.

She says through some detective work, luck, and support, she was able to find the truck involved.

"I’m just very grateful to the entire community, the ag-ranching, cowboy rodeo and horse community – everybody. We’re one big family and this entire situation proves that,” she said.

She wrote a post on Facebook about the theft that was viewed more than one million times.

Without going into detail, she says law enforcement is now aware of the truck and the alleged driver.

While she is hoping there will be an arrest and punishment – for the person or people involved – she also wants the rest of her stolen gear back.

“I’m so close to finishing this entire process – I'm going to call it. I’m pretty damn sure I am going to get my saddles back. I’m so hot on his trail and all it’s going to take now is time," Miller said.