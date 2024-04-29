Billings man pleads not guilty to killing other man following bar fight

The Billings man accused of following another man home following a bar fight and shooting him to death in his vehicle pleaded not guilty to the crime Monday.

Michael Paul Sims, 53, made his first appearance in Yellowstone County District Court on a felony charge of deliberate homicide with a weapons enhancement.

His next hearing was scheduled for 1:15 p.m. June 6. Judge Brett Linneweber ordered his bond set at $500,000, per the request of prosecutors.

Jesse Erickson, Yellowstone County prosecutor, noted that Sims has previous felony convictions in the 1990s for drug possession and unauthorized operation of a motor vehicle, along with fugitive warrants from Oregon.

A public defender was assigned to Sims' case. If he posts bond, he is required to wear a GPS monitoring, avoid alcohol and bars and avoid contact with the victim's family or witnesses to the case.

According to charging documents, Sims was seen on surveillance video pursuing 58-year-old Randall Robert Livingston from the 1145 Club, where the two had an altercation. Livingston had been kicked out the bar after a fight with his girlfriend, and Sims was among a group of patrons who barred him from returning, according to charging documents.

Sims was seen on video pursuing Livingston to 15th Street West, when prosecutors alleged he pulled up to his vehicle and shot him in the neck.

